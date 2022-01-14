If you are a foodie like us, then you surely know how good it feels to hop from one restaurant to the other. Each restaurant has something unique to offer. While some restaurants impress us with their food quality, some offer a cosy and comfortable ambience. Then there are the food joints which mark impression with their service. We recently came across one such restaurant that amazed us to the core. This food joint serves your order in just a few seconds. Yes, you read that right! Karne Garibaldi - a popular restaurant in Guadalajara, Mexico - is known to serve you your order in a blink of an eye. In fact, the restaurant even made it to the Guinness World Records in 1996 for fastest service.





It all began with an in-house competition between the servers to see who could serve their table the fastest. And it ended up with the waiters at Karne Garibaldi serving the full menu in just 13.5 seconds. This led the restaurant to earn the world record title in August 31, 1996. Reportedly, even today - after almost 26 years - the restaurant takes pride in serving you food in less than a minute, sometimes even in 13.5 seconds.

This brings up the question - how does the restaurant manage to serve food in seconds? According to several reports, traditional Mexican recipes require slow-cooking; so, the staff prepares the food every day before opening the restaurant. Then it is all about their skill and coordination that the food is plated and served in less than a minute after placing the order.

Much fascinating; isn't it? If given a chance, would you want give Karne Garibaldi restaurant in Mexico a try? Let us know in the comments below.