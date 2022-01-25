Whether it's Korean cuisine or K-Dramas, the obsession with all things Korean is showing no signs of stopping. South Korean boy band BTS is also one such K-pop singing sensation that has an incredible fan following across the world. Their songs top global music charts for weeks at end, raking in millions of views on social media. But can you imagine the BTS fandom spreading so much that even a restaurant joined in the fun? It all started when a video of the members of the band surfaced online. They could be seen enjoying some delightful Mexican food in the short clip that has now gone viral. Take a look:

In the clip, the seven-member boy band was taking a break from their shoot schedule and enjoying some Mexican burrito bowls. BTS member Jungkook was quite curious to know about the burrito bowl, and he asked in the video, "How do we eat this?" Then, he asked the name of the delicious dish. "What is this, Chicotle," he asked referring to the Mexican restaurant 'Chipotle' but mispronouncing it as 'Chicotle' instead.

The Mexican restaurant was quick to observe this sweet faux pas in the BTS video. They changed their name to 'Chicotle' on Twitter and then wrote a post to notify the BTS fans about this funny moment. Take a look:

BTS fans, who are also known as BTS Army or 'Tannies' were overjoyed to see the name change by the Mexican restaurant. Several of them appreciated the hilarious move by Chipotle. Others wanted the boy band to also give a shot at eating Indian street food like Chaat etc.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the Mexican restaurant's name change on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below.