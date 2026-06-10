Bengaluru may be known for its startups and sprawling tech parks, but the city has been making waves for something else - its culinary culture. Whether it's a plate of crispy masala dosa, a craft coffee experience, or an experimental menu, Bengaluru offers a flavour-packed journey that reflects both the city's heritage and cosmopolitan spirit. Bengaluru has been ranked 13th in the World's Best Cities for Food 2026 list by Time Out. After surveying more than 24,000 locals around the world and consulting a panel of experts, Time Out has ranked Bengaluru 13th in the top 20 list.

Bengaluru Secures 13th Position In 'World's Best Cities For Food 2026' List

According to Time Out, the city received a 60 per cent score from the food expert panel and an 82 per cent quality rating from locals, securing the 13th position. From sourdough pizza bars, natural wine spots, and vinyl-bar-cum-breweries, Bengaluru has become the only Indian city on the global list.

World's Best Cities For Food 2026, According To TimeOut:

This year's Best Cities For Food list reflects culinary capitals globally. Here are the top 20 cities from the list:

Rank 1: Lima





From Rodrigo Fernandini's latest flagship local, Fernandini, to Virgilio Martinez's award-winning restaurant Central, Lima's culinary landscape has been growing day by day.





Rank 2: Bangkok

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Whether it is street food revival or Thai fine dining restaurants, Bangkok has been witnessing a wave of younger chefs making local cuisine feel exciting all over again.





Rank 3: Mexico City





With the influence of Mediterranean, Asian, and French cuisine, Mexico City's kitchens are a truly global celebration at the moment.





Rank 4: London

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Following a rise in lavish yet fun Italian openings, offering dishes beyond basic cacio e pepe, London is currently at the peak of the culinary landscape around the world.





Rank 5: Barcelona





With a combination of Spain's Michelin-star restaurants and Madrid's minimalist high-end Asian eateries, Barcelona is experiencing a fascinating contradictory food scene.





Rank 6: Ho Chi Minh City

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Ho Chi Minh City combines a vibrant culture of street food joints with high-end fine dining restaurants, making each culinary experience unique.





Rank 7: Melbourne





In recent years, Melbourne has seen a significant rise in Armenian, Egyptian, French, Chinese, Sri Lankan, and local Australian cuisine.





Rank 8: Beijing

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In 2026, people across Beijing have been seen swapping malls for park-side brunches and park cafes, making a significant shift in the culinary landscape.





Rank 9: Athens





Century-old taverns, trendy gastro-taverns, and fine dining restaurants come together to set the tone of the food scene in the Greek capital.





Rank 10: Lisbon





From Michelin-star restaurants to laid-back and affordable eateries, Lisbon's food scene has been booming in recent years.





Rank 11: Cape Town

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Cape Town's leading food spots stand out for their simplicity and the ability to create drool-worthy dishes with the simplest ingredients





Rank 12: Osaka





Osaka is rapidly evolving beyond its reputation as Japan's street food capital and tapping into serious dining experiences.





Rank 13: Bengaluru





Restaurants across Indiranagar, Koramangala, and MG Road are known for their unique takes on tradition and contemporary cuisine. Must Try: Pizza 4P's garlic shrimp or burrata pizza.





Rank 14: Naples





Naples' age-old sandwich shops, pizza joints, and restaurants have incorporated innovation without breaking their roots.





Rank 15: New York

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From traditional food places to snack joints and continental restaurants, New York features a versatile range of popular places.





Rank 16: Hong Kong





In recent years, Hong Kong has seen a surge in more niche, specialist Korean cuisine that narrows the focus down to specific regions or even food groups.





Rank 17: Buenos Aires





The food scene in Buenos Aires goes far beyond the steakhouse in 2026 as the city reconnects with its immigrant roots.





Rank 18: Marseille





With a new wave of chefs and restaurants, this city continues to expand its already world-renowned culinary scene.





Rank 19: Copenhagen

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Copenhagen has seen a major rise in Michelin-star restaurants, serving thoughtfully crafted experimental food.





Rank 20: Medellin





The gastronomically conservative city has finally expanded its palate and now enjoys more culinary variety and innovation than ever.