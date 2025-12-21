Desi functions are famously known for their overwhelming variety of food. The buffet stretches endlessly, and no matter how big your plate is, it never feels enough. So we do what we have always done, we pile it all together. Sweet, spicy, tangy and creamy flavours all land on the same plate. Rice sits next to naan, a spoonful of dal makes its way into paneer, and shahi gravy spills over dry sabzi. Before you know it, every curry has met every other curry. For many, this chaotic mix is part of the charm. But what if you actually wanted to taste each dish on its own, without the gravies merging into one? A content creator may have found a simple solution.





Geena Singh, a model and content creator, recently shared a clever hack on Instagram that promises to keep your plate organised at such events. In a now-viral video, she is seen taking a portion of rice and arranging it in the shape of a cross on her plate. This simple step divides the plate into four neat sections. In each of the empty squares, she adds a different curry, neatly separating flavours and preventing spills. "The perfect desi plate," the overlay text read. "You compartmentalise the rice, then you put whatever you want [in the sections]," she says in the video. The result? Each dish stays in its own space, allowing you to enjoy individual flavours without everything mixing together. "It never mixes," she claims.





In the caption, Geena wrote, "This is how you make the perfect plate so that it doesn't spill over onto the other dishes on the plate... create a cross with rice, and then add whatever you want in the four squares anddd you're welcome."

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral hack in the comments:





A user wrote, "Wait, this is absolute genius! Now all I need is a wedding to attend to try this."





Another commented, "This is the best life hack ever," while someone else declared, "I do this, it's the elite way of eating at weddings/buffets."





Comments like "Game changer," "This is genius," and simply "Innovation" flooded in.





Not everyone was convinced, though.





"The gravies are supposed to mix," a user said. Another asked, "Am I weird if I want them to mix a bit?"





A comment read, "The only thing we compartmentalise is our inner sadness." Another shared, "I might be weird, but I like it when my daal, curry and khaata mix. Different flavours hit different."





Are you trying this hack at the next function, or do you still prefer to combine everything?





