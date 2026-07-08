Lassi has long been celebrated as a refreshing summer favourite in India. The beverage is known for its cooling properties and nutritional benefits. From helping the body stay hydrated in the scorching heat to providing essential nutrients like calcium and protein, this traditional drink has remained a popular choice across generations. Recently, Bhagyashree turned the spotlight on this classic Indian summer favourite in her latest Instagram post. The actress enjoyed lassi after an early morning Mangala Aarti at the Ganga ghats.





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In the video, Bhagyashree was seen visiting a local shop where she indulged in a refreshing kulhad wali lassi topped with dry fruits. She described the drink as the perfect energy booster in the 40°C heat of Varanasi. It was being served in traditional clay cups, also known as kulhad.

Lassi set in a kulhad enhances both flavour and nutrition. The porous clay absorbs excess whey, giving the curd a naturally thick, creamy texture. It also infuses beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium while imparting an earthy aroma.





The actress further shared that properly whisking lassi supercharges your digestive process and allows for faster absorption of essential nutrients. The drink is also rich in "calcium, protein and probiotics." It naturally supports strong bones, enhances gut health and aids in digestion.





Talking about her choice of flavours, Bhagyashree noted that salted or sweet lassi comes down to personal preference. "For those who are diabetic, indulgence in a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice," she wrote in the caption.





"The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°. And along with the outstanding taste, it was also the love with which it was made," she added.





Watch the full video below:

Further in the caption, Bhagyashree also responded to the criticism she got for allegedly staging a "fake promotion" of the local lassi shop in Varanasi. Social media users claimed that she refused to drink the beverage once the camera stopped rolling and complained that it had "too much sugar and fat".





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Bhagyashree questioned people who labelled the promotion as fake without understanding what actually happened. According to her, the video being shared online was cut short and missing context.





"And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein (Were you there? Did anyone, at any point during that fake clip, hear or record me saying that it was too sweet and that I wouldn't have it? Hasn't your mother ever given you lassi during the summer? ...Uploading a video with only half the footage and half the knowledge is what constitutes a 'fake' clip," she noted)," she noted.





The actress mentioned that promoting local and regional food is less about individual benefit and more about helping small enterprises and vendors in the community.