What does one of the world's biggest football stars eat to stay at the top of his game? According to Erling Haaland, the answer isn't fancy superfoods or expensive supplements. It's fresh eggs, sourdough bread, raw milk, local honey, juicy steaks, and plenty of wholesome food. In his YouTube video, Day in the Life of a Pro Footballer, Haaland gave fans a rare look inside his daily routine.





The video has now caught the attention of American health influencer Paul Saladino, who is known for reviewing celebrity diets. After watching Haaland's routine, Saladino shared what he loved, what he didn't, and why he believes the footballer's eating habits are better than many people expected.

The Morning Starts With Coffee And A Simple Breakfast

Haaland's day begins in a relaxed way. Instead of rushing into training, he makes himself a cup of coffee mixed with raw milk and a little maple syrup. He believes coffee is a "superfood" if it's made the right way and says milk is good for the stomach, bones, muscles, and even the skin.

Haaland also likes stepping outside for fresh air and morning sunlight before eating. His simple breakfast includes sunny-side-up eggs with freshly baked sourdough bread.





Health influencer Paul Saladino had plenty of praise for Haaland's morning routine. One of the biggest things that impressed him was the footballer's habit of getting outside early. But the biggest highlight was Saladino's excitement over Haaland's raw milk. He called it "super healthy for humans" and said studies have linked raw milk consumption with fewer respiratory infections, lower rates of asthma, eczema, and allergies.





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He even joked that Haaland is "kind of the Viking" because of his traditional food choices. He also praised the local honey Haaland buys from the same farm as his milk.





The footballer's breakfast earned even more praise. Saladino described eggs as one of nature's most nutritious foods. He highlighted that they are rich in choline, protein, and fat-soluble vitamins. Sourdough bread also received approval. According to him, the fermentation process makes sourdough easier to digest than many other breads.

There Was One Thing He Didn't Like

While reviewing the cooking process, Saladino noticed Haaland using a non-stick frying pan, and he wasn't impressed. He called it a "garbage pan" because of concerns about PFAS chemicals found in some non-stick cookware. Instead, he recommended cooking with stainless steel or enamel-coated cast iron pans.

Steak Is Clearly Haaland's Favourite Food

If breakfast is simple, dinner is where Haaland's love of food really shines. One of the highlights of the video is his visit to a local farm, where he picks up raw milk, fresh local honey, and several large cuts of beef. He jokes with the farmer about buying tomahawk steaks and admits that he absolutely loves fatty cuts like ribeye, tomahawk, and short ribs. Back home, he prepares the steaks himself, seasoning them with only salt and pepper before grilling them over very high heat. He explains that getting the perfect crust on the outside is the secret to cooking a great steak.





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Saladino was just as enthusiastic about Haaland's dinner. He praised the grass-fed beef from the local farm. According to him, animal fats provide important nutrients, including vitamins A, E, and K2. He also suggested that Haaland may have eaten plenty of foods rich in vitamin K2 while growing up. According to him, this nutrient could help growth plates stay open longer during childhood, potentially contributing to greater adult height.

Haaland Eats Massive Amounts Of Food Every Day

Haaland's meals may look simple, but he eats a lot. According to the Spanish media outlet Hola!, the footballer consumes more than 6,000 calories every day to keep up with the physical demands of football. His diet focuses heavily on high-quality meat, especially locally sourced beef and nutrient-rich organ meats.





In his documentary Haaland: The Big Decision, he revealed that he regularly eats large portions of cow's heart and liver because he believes they help him take better care of his body. But the football star's routine isn't only about eating. Throughout the day, he includes stretching sessions, mobility work, treatment with his physiotherapist, red-light therapy, ice baths, and regular sauna sessions.