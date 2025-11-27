In many homes, everyday wellness still leans heavily on age-old nuskhe. These simple remedies were trusted by our mothers and grandmothers long before wellness trends took over the internet. Whether it's bloating after a late dinner, that familiar nighttime acidity, or just a feeling of heaviness, most kitchens always have one dependable ingredient ready: ajwain. For generations, a warm cup of ajwain water has been used as a gentle, comforting fix for digestive discomforts. And while modern research continues to explore the science behind herbal infusions, its place in traditional digestive routines remains strong. But what truly happens if you make it a habit, drinking ajwain water every single night for an entire month? Here's what you may experience over four weeks.





How To Make Ajwain Water At Home Properly:

Here's how you can make ajwain water at home properly:

Add ½–1 teaspoon of ajwain seeds to a cup of water.

Boil for 4–5 minutes until the water turns slightly golden.

Switch off the flame, cover the pot, and let it steep for 5 minutes for maximum flavour and extraction.

Strain and drink warm.

Optional: Soak ajwain overnight and warm the water before drinking, though boiling usually gives a smoother, more comforting flavour.

Here's What Happens When You Drink Ajwain Water Every Night For A Month

Week 1: You May Notice Fewer Digestive Issues

In the first week, you will notice slight ease in gas, bloating and that heavy feeling after dinner. As per a chapter published in Microchemical Journal , ajwain contains thymol, a compound that is known to stimulate digestive enzymes that help break down meals for efficiently. While you may not experience dramatic results, you will feel lighter and less sluggish as your body adjusts.

Week 2: Night-Time Acidity May Reduce Gradually

By the second week, many people experience fewer late-night acidity episodes. This is because ajwain has carminative and stimulant properties, as per a 2014 research paper, that can help tackle symptoms like indigestion, gas, cramps, and nausea. Because ajwain water is often soothing and warm, it may help reduce the uncomfortable bloating or burning that builds up after oily or heavy dinners. You may also wake up feeling less heavy in the morning, which further encourages consistency.

Week 3: You May Feel Less Water Retention and Bloating

Around the third week, your body may begin responding with noticeably reduced water retention and puffiness, especially if you often consume salty or fried foods at night. As per a 2025 article published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences , ajwain has a mild diuretic effect in traditional use, which may help the body eliminate excess water more efficiently. As digestion becomes smoother, your stomach may feel flatter in the mornings and discomfort after dinner may reduce.

Week 4: Your Digestion May Feel More Regulated

By the fourth week, the overall effect of ajwain water may show up as a generally more predictable and comfortable digestive routine. Regular night-time consumption of ajwain water can help promote smoother bowel movements, reduced bloating after meals and fewer episodes of discomfort. This is also when you feel more energetic in the mornings because your stomach feels lighter.

How Much Ajwain Water Should You Drink At Night?

For daily usage, ½ to 1 teaspoon of ajwain seeds simmered in 1 cup of water is enough. The mild preparation is gentle on the stomach and effective for daily use.





Make sure to consume Ajwain water around 30 minutes after dinner, so your digestion is still active. Avoid drinking very concentrated or overly strong ajwain water, as it can be harsh for some people's stomachs.





Common Mistakes To Avoid When Drinking Ajwain Water

Here are some common mistakes to avoid when drinking ajwain water:

Avoid drinking it too hot, as it can irritate the stomach lining.

Don't use too many seeds, which makes the drink overly strong and may cause burning.

Skip drinking it immediately after a heavy or spicy meal, as it may feel harsh.

Always strain the water to avoid chewing raw ajwain, especially at night.

Most importantly, don't expect instant results, this remedy works best with slow, daily consistency.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.