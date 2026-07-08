Indian kitchens are no strangers to experimentation. However, every now and then, a simple recipe tweak is enough to set social media buzzing. After pineapple on pizza and ketchup on biryani, the latest food debate revolves around bhindi and paneer sabzi.





In a recent post on X, health creator and entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya sparked a debate online after he suggested adding paneer to bhindi to increase its protein content. While the recommendation was intended as an easy way to make an everyday meal more nutritious, it quickly divided the internet.





“If you find paneer boring, just add it to whatever veggie you have at home. Today I made bhindi paneer,” he wrote while posting a video of himself sautéing paneer and bhindi together in a pan along with some spices.

Soon after it was shared, the video gained massive attention online. Some users welcomed the idea as a practical health hack, but others argued that not every traditional dish needs to be reinvented in the name of nutrition.





"I wouldn't think about mixing bhindi and paneer even if these were the last two things remaining on planet earth," an X user wrote.

Instamart also chimed in, saying, "This recipe should've stayed between you and bhindi only."







“Abe kon paneer mei bhindi milata he?" (Who adds bhindi to paneer?) one user asked, to which the creator replied that he added paneer to bhindi sabzi and not the other way around.

“Just eat some protein, bro,” another commented, suggesting, "Please have some meat alongside vegetables. Eat a well-rounded diet and exercise well.”

“Bhindi me kyu daal raha paneer me? (Why are you adding paneer to bhindi)?” someone else asked.

“I have tried many such options, but bhindi is not looking like a good one. Did you like the taste?” an individual asked.

On the other hand, some users lauded the idea and shared their experiences of mixing paneer with bhindi. “Since last year, we have made this change. For dinner, whatever we are eating at home, be it dal, rice, or any other sabzi, we add 50 gms of paneer (lightly toasted) per person,” one of them wrote.

“This is one of the weirdest combinations; however, it is still good,” another added.

“Been having it for months, quite decent,” someone else shared.

What do you think about this combination? Tell us in the comments below.