Weekends are synonymous with good food. Actress Bhagyashree too couldn't agree more with us. The Maine Pyaar Kiya fame star recently posted a picture on Instagram Stories of what she had for dinner. Bhagyashree decided to pick a Mumbai-based Italian restaurant to round up her week on a delicious note. In the snap, we can spot a plate of visually appealing Italian cuisine. The dish looks yummy as it is loaded with cream, herbs, veggies and various toppings. It was garnished with a huge piece of lemon. Bhagyashree captioned the photo with words like, “Dinner time” and “weekends.”

Seems like Bhagyashree is a huge fan of the food that comes from the land of Pizzas. In one of the recent Instagram posts, we can see her relishing another sumptuous meal from the restaurant. The official page shared the image which displays lots of greens and veggies.

The 52-year-old often shares her food cravings with the world through social media. Earlier, Bhagyashree was seen having a lip-smacking breakfast. She steered away from being health conscious for a day and went ahead with gobbling up waffles. They came with chocolate blocks, syrup amid other delectable toppings.





Bhagyashree definitely does not like to stick to the customary breakfast routine. She previously showed off how she turned her morning meal into lunch by savouring three-tier scrambled eggs.





Bhagyashree also made her love for authentic South Indian cuisine obvious in one of her Instagram Stories. The actress gave the online family a view of the sumptuous spread she ordered to satiate her taste buds. The elaborate spread included medu vada, neer dosa, ragi dosa, sambhar and chutney.





Despite her adoration for tasty and loaded meals, Bhagyashree keeps her health in check. In one of the social media uploads, Bhagyashree revealed a dish made with her homegrown sponge gourd.

But before entering the new week ahead, how about trying out some Italian recipes first?