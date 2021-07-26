After a busy workweek, Sundays are usually best enjoyed as lazy afternoons filled with lavish lunches, and actor Bhagyashree seems to believe in the same. Recently, the 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress shared her delectable south Indian lunch spread on her Instagram account. The spread included everything from vada to ragi dosa, neer dosa, sambhar and chutneys. We can't help but imagine how good these hot and steaming fluffy dosas must have felt in this pristine weather. Look at Bhagyashrees lunch spread here:

Bhagyashress delicious authentic South Indian lunch shared by the actress

If your cravings are at an all-time high after seeing this picture (just like us), we got you all the help you need. From vada to sambhaar, here are recipes for the dishes that Bhagyashree was enjoying and how you can whip up the same in no time for a drool-worthy Monday meal.





(Also read : Summer Special: What Is Bhagyashree's 'Perfect Solution' To Beat The Heat - Find It Here)

1.Medu Vada

The fluffy round savory cousin of the doughnut, the medu vada is the perfect start to your south Indian lunch. If you have the batter ready all you need to do is shape flat rounds, poke a hole in the center, and fry. These crispy medu vadas are best served hot and with a tangy sambhar. Want to know how to make them? Read the recipe here.

2. Ragi dosa

Why have the same old dosa when you can change things up with different flavours, like the healthy ragi dosa that the actress had. Ragi or finger millet is a great option to include in your diets; it helps with anemia and may keep blood sugar levels in check. Do you want to know how to make this healthy dosa? Read the recipe here.

3. Sambar

What dal is for the north Indian cuisine, Sambar is the same for the South Indian one. It is the compulsory accomplishment of every meal, from dipping your dosas to mixing it with rice; there are a variety of delicious ways to enjoy the humble sambar. The best part is that you can even make it in unique flavors like this pineapple sambar that we have attached the recipe to here.











Sambhar is made of dala and different vegetables

4. Neer Dosa

If you want to ditch the classic masala dosa and go for something much simpler, easier, and crispier, neer dosa is the one for you. It only requires 2 major ingredients and is so quick to make. These thin crispy dosas can be enjoyed with plain coconut chutney, a sambar of your choice or a poriyal. Read the recipe here.





(Also read : Bhagyashree Relishes Some Delectable Breakfast Dishes For Lunch: Take A Look)





So there you have it, the Bhagyashree style south Indian lunch that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Let us know how your meal turns out in the comments below.