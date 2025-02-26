Bhagyashree's culinary tales have a fanbase of its own. In addition to posting her food adventures on social media, Bhagyashree often talks about food nutrition in her "Tuesday Tips with B" series. Her latest Instagram post highlighted a seed that is beneficial for our overall health. Can you guess what it is? It is fenugreek, also known as methi in India. In the caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "My morning routine is this.... something that is a stamp for good health. Overnight soaked methi seeds."





Sharing the benefits of methi seeds, the actress added, "Methi seeds are a superfood, regulating your insulin levels, cleansing your blood, improving gut health, increasing immunity, packed with iron. This has more benefits than you can ever imagine. Include this in your routine and you will see the difference in your health but also in your skin, hair and digestion."







In her previous Instagram post, Bhagyashree shared the benefits of a green juice recipe, packed with nutrients and antioxidants. The ingredients - spinach, coriander, celery and amla (Indian gooseberry) - work together to boost overall health and skin radiance, she said. “A glass in the morning will keep your skin glowing. Skin benefits, gut boosting properties and immunity. This green juice has it all. Try it,” she wrote in the caption.





In the video, Bhagyashree demonstrated how to prepare the green juice. She blended the spinach, coriander, celery and amla juice together in a mixer, then strained the mixture through a sieve to create a smooth and refreshing juice.







Spinach is rich in vitamins and minerals and improves immunity, hydrates the skin and makes your eyesight better with its high content of vitamin A. Coriander, with its antioxidant properties, promotes gut health and digestion, while celery provides a boost of essential minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium and selenium, which contributes to radiant glowing skin. Meanwhile, Amla regulates blood sugar levels, helps in weight loss and also has anti-ageing properties.