Let's be real - who doesn't love a glass of fresh juice? It's quick, easy to make, full of nutrients, and gives you that energy boost. Green juice, in particular, has earned a reputation as a health powerhouse. Packed with vitamins, it's often seen as a must-have for a healthy diet. Plus, it's known to help detox the body. But is it all it's cracked up to be? If you've been sipping on green juice thinking it's the ultimate health drink, you might want to keep reading. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar recently dropped some surprising truth bombs about this popular beverage on Instagram.

Can Green Juice Be A Healthy Part Of Your Diet? Here's What You Need To Know:

Shalini says the health benefits of green juice depend on how it's made. If you're using raw leaves, it could actually be doing more harm than good. While green leafy veggies are loaded with nutrients, they also contain anti-nutrients like oxalate. When raw, these anti-nutrients aren't broken down. Shalini explains, "When you consume a glass of raw green juice, you're also consuming a lot of anti-nutrients along with it." This can mess with your gut and liver health. So, she recommends cooking the greens before juicing them for maximum benefits.

Watch the full video here:

Does Cooking Leafy Greens Really Destroy Their Nutrients?

Here's where a lot of people get it wrong: cooking leafy greens doesn't zap all the nutrients. In fact, Shalini points out that cooking actually helps remove those pesky anti-nutrients. Once the anti-nutrients are gone, your body can absorb the good stuff way better. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) even found that cooking leafy greens boosts vitamin C content, especially in Indian spinach. So if you've been avoiding cooked greens, thinking you'll lose all the nutrients, it's time to rethink that.

How Often Should You Drink Green Juice?

Even though green juice is packed with good stuff, moderation is key. Shalini suggests drinking it about three times a week to get the most benefits. By sticking to this 3-day routine, your body can absorb all the nutrients without overloading on anti-nutrients. Want to try a healthy green juice recipe? Here's one to get you started.

Now that you know the real deal, be sure to make your green juice the right way. Stay healthy and keep sipping!