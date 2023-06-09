Consuming a healthy and well-balanced diet is a goal for many. It generally means a diet that is rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. A perfect meal is a balance of nutrients and flavours. And, in case you think it's boring, take a look at Bhagyashree's mini spread. The Bollywood actress is known for her commitment to health and fitness. Recently, in her Instagram Stories, she gave us a glimpse of one of her “perfect meals.” The image featured a total of five assortments placed around her main course plate. There was a bowl of egg curry, along with some yellow dal among other things. For the dessert, we spotted a bowl of dahi bhalla, which looked every bit delectable.

“Perfect meals,” Bhagyashree captioned the post. Take a look:

In a follow-up post, she uploaded a video and gave us a close-up of every dish. Alongside Bhagyashree wrote, “The best ever” and added a bunch of red heart emojis.

Bhagyashree has always been updating us with her travel diaries. Days ago, she sent a foodie update all the way from Nepal. She shared a slew of pictures with her husband as they visited various shrines and tourist spots in the country. However, her photo dump also had a foodie touch. Wondering what her indulgence featured? Flavoursome aloo matar and fluffy puris! “Glimpses of our weekend in Nepal,” her caption read.

Take a look:

Before this, Bhagyashree was a bit confused about which pizza she should eat. Therefore, she asked her fans to make the choice. Sharing a few pictures of scrumptious pizzas loaded with mushrooms, broccoli, greens, meat, jalapenos, black olives, and other vegetables. There was also a pepperoni pizza in the frame. “Which one?” Bhagyashree asked. Read the full story here.

Along with her indulgences, Bhagyashree also shares health tips under her Instagram series: “Tuesday tip with b.” What did you think of Bhagyashree's food indulgence? Tell us in the comments.