Bhagyashree is a name that needs no introduction! The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' famed actress enjoyed a sensational debut in Bollywood back in the 90s and still manages to reign our hearts to this day. The actor turned 53 on the 23rd of February and celebrated the day with close friends and family. Although we haven't seen much of the actor on the silver screen lately, she is highly active on her social media profiles and even enjoys a 1.1 million fan base on Instagram. Bhagyashree often shares a number of tips and hacks with her fan following along with her gastronomic adventures and travel diaries. Today, we bring for you a list of Bhagyashree's diet tips and healthy foods that the actor swears by.





Bhagyashree shares regular weekly videos with her fans and followers as a part of her #TuesdayTipsWithB series. In these videos, she talks about the different requirements of the body, tips on healthy hair and skin health, weight loss hacks, and much more. Here are some that inspired us too:

1. Water vegetables:

One of her most recent video posts spoke about the benefits of having water vegetables. She began by explaining how our bodies are 70% water and that "a lot of toxins get eliminated from our bodies." She further adds, "Our bodies require water to be replenished. The easiest way to do that could be with drinking water. But what also helps is having water vegetables." She further mentioned that the vegetables one can have when trying to lose weight are bottle gourd, spinach, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, and even zucchini. Take a look at the post here:

2. Chaas:

In another one of her recent videos, Bhagyashree lists out the benefit of this delicious drink called chaas. She says, "Chaas has various health benefits. It can reduce acidity when you eat spicy, masaledaar foods or fried foods. Chaas can help to cool down your stomach. It is loaded with Vitamin B, calcium, potassium." She further adds, "Chaas also has probiotics which aid in the removal of toxins and help in the improvement of digestion. It gives you healthy skin too."





3. Pomegranate:

In another video post, she explained why her personal choice for skin health is pomegranates. Bhagyashree shared why pomegranates are good for women's health during and after menopause and how it also has a host of antioxidants. The antioxidant content of pomegranates makes them "extremely good for the skin" and it also helps in cell repair. "In fact, the pomegranate can be called the elixir of youth," Bhagyashree added. She had captioned this post with, "It has phytoestrogens that help in the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats. While everyone talks about berries... I personally lean towards pomegranates."





4. Tamarind:

Bhagyashree talks about her childhood love in this video, which is imli. The tangy treat was a favourite for the actor when was little and she lists many benefits for why it is the same to this day. Enlisting its health benefits, she says that Imli is chock full of many nutritional values. It has a great amount of Vitamin C, which is known for its immunity-boosting powers. It is also loaded on Calcium and Magnesium, which are both a boon for bone health. It is also brimming with Vitamin A and iron. She even encourages her viewers to munch on these tangy fruits regularly; look at the video here:

5. Zinc Rich foods:

Bhagyashree does not only limit to talking about hair or skin health, she even educates and informs her viewers of the many diet choices that are the best for us. In one of her food posts, she explained the importance of zinc-rich foods in our diet. "Make sure that in your diet you are not thinking about only carbs, proteins, and fats. Essential nutrients are just as important." wrote Bhagyashree. She further explained, "Immunity is synonymous with health nowadays. New infections, variant viruses, pollution, and changing environment bring challenges that we have to combat every day. Zinc is a micronutrient that has a macro effect on immunity. Since it cannot be produced by the body, we have to make sure we eat foods that have it." Take a look at more zinc-rich foods here:

We love that Bhagyashree shares her knowledge of healthy food and diet tips with us. We wish her a happy and healthy year ahead. Happy belated birthday Bhagyashree!