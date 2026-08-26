Bhagyashree's latest recipe shows how traditional Indian food can be made more nutritious. Every Tuesday, the actress posts food tips on Instagram under her #TuesdayTipsWithB series.





This time, she has shown fans how to make a protein rich paratha using sattu instead of the usual potato filling. Sattu is made from roasted gram and is a good source of protein and fibre.





The fibre helps people feel full, while ghee makes the paratha easier to digest and improves the taste, she said.

To make this protein paratha, start with three small cups of wheat flour. Add kalonji, ajwain and some salt, then mix it with buttermilk or curd. Keep the dough aside for 10 to 15 minutes.





For the filling, take three cups of sattu and add ajwain, kalonji, chopped green chillies, onion, coriander, salt and some pickle masala. Mix everything well. Next, make small balls from the wheat dough and fill each one with the sattu mixture. Roll them gently and cook the paratha on a hot tawa using ghee. Cook both sides until properly done and serve it hot.





Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhagyashree wrote, “Parathas don't always have to be a guilty pleasure, they can be healthy too. Sattu, coarse ground roasted gram, is a good source of protein and fibre can help keep you fuller for longer. Add some Ghee (good fat), making it easier to digest and adding that extra flavour too. Healthy eating doesn't mean giving up the foods you love. Eating well is about making smarter choices with everyday food.”

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Bhagyashree spoke about the type of exercise and fitness routine that can work well for people in their 50s.





According to the actress, “There is no one-size-fits-all. Some benefit from yoga, while others benefit from walking. Don't blindly copy what you see online. It really depends on your individual health. You should meet a healthcare professional, discuss your concerns and your lifestyle, and then let them guide you on what is right for you.”





"If you look at my Tuesday Tips, which is a small initiative I started on Instagram, they are mostly simple ghar ke nuskhe. The exercises and suggestions I recommend are easy to do at home by almost anyone, with no side effects. My advice is simple: don't overdo anything. Don't pick up routines that create more stress for you, your body, or even the people around you. It is very important to make informed decisions.”





Bhagyashree was last seen playing Jijabai in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji.