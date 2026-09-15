You can take an Indian out of India, but can you take the love for chai out of an Indian? Well, if you are well-versed with the country's obsession with this hot beverage, you know exactly what we are talking about. Tea is not just a beverage here. It is a part of our everyday routine and heartfelt conversations, whether it is a morning cup at home or a glass at a tapri where friends gather to discuss everything from their daily lives to bigger issues like politics.





In India, tea has been romanticised to another level, making its culture hard to miss. And now, even foreigners have started taking notice. A video posted by an Instagram account called Liz & Shiv, the user explained how she feels about having chai in India.

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With a cup of chai in her hand, served in a vintage cutting-chai glass, she said, “India, the chai culture here is insane.” She then went on to point out how chai seems to be a part of almost every moment of the day. “First thing in the morning, ‘Chai peete hain (let's drink tea).' You go to someone's house, ‘Chai piyoge? (Will you have some chai?).' After dinner, ek aur chai (one more tea). Step outside, chai on every corner.” Clearly surprised by India's love for the beverage, she added, “Morning chai, afternoon chai, after dinner, again chai. How are people sleeping after five cups of chai a day?”





In the caption, she asked, “How many cups of chai do you drink every day?”





Take a look here:

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Chai lovers can't agree more! The video will not only make you smile but also realise how something so normal for us can be a point of wonder for those visiting India. It has since sparked reactions from people online, with many agreeing with her observations.





Someone wrote, “I love chai. Chai is my life without chai, boring.”





Adding a pinch of humour, someone commented, “Unlimited sleeping pills chai.”





A user mentioned, “Our Blood group is Tea positive,” with a laughing emoji.





“Ha .. yes, we love chai always, all time,” a comment read.





A user stated, “Chai is emotion.”





“Actually, that's the sleeping pills for Indians,” a comment read.





A user said, “Drink the chai unlimited in India”





Do you also identify yourself as a tea lover? Let us know in the comments below.