Laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently hosted a birthday bash for their son, Laksh Limbachiyaa, also popularly known by the name Golla. Just like any other parent, the couple made sure to celebrate their son's first birthday party with pomp and show. They organised a Cocomelon theme party in Mumbai which was joined by many TV actors and actresses. Bharti Singh shared her happiness with her fans by posting a few pictures from Golla's special birthday photoshoot.





In one of the pictures from the photoshoot, you can see that Bharti's son was dressed up as a cute little chef. To make the shoot more interesting food props like buns, bell pepper, onion and pizza slice were also used.





Atop the picture, Bharti wrote, "Happy 1st birthday @laksh_singhlimbachiya (Golla) lots of love babu, bade hoke humari tarha hi banna (be like us when you grow up) (laughing emoji) God bless you."





Many celebrities extended their warm wishes to the birthday boy. Rubina Dilaik commented, "Happy happy Birthday to the ball of Happiness (Gola as your mom calls you)."





Anita Hassanandani also commented, "Happy Birthday" with a heart emoticon. Whereas, actress Shradha Arya commented, "Yay! One!! #Ultracutie."





Besides them, many other celebrities including, Esha Gupta, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Kakkar, also extended warm wishes to Bharti and Haarsh's son.

That's not all, Bharti Singh also reposted some pictures of her son's cutting ceremony on her Insta stories. In the pictures you can see a huge green cake which was decorated with beautiful flowers, clouds and stars.





Wishing Laksh Limbachiya a belated Happy Birthday!