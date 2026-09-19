We are well aware of Bhumi Pednekar's foodie side. The actor never shies away from sharing her binge tales with fans on social media, often giving everyone a glimpse of what she is enjoying. From hearty meals to quick indulgences, her food posts rarely fail to make us hungry. This time, her gastronomic tale from New York is giving us some serious hunger pangs. And our cravings? They had no complaints.





The actor shared snippets of her days in the city, from basking in the bright sunshine to exploring the streets. However, it was one particular slide that instantly caught our attention. What was on it? Nothing but our beloved favourite, pizza.





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In a couple of slides, we see Bhumi biting into a delicious pizza loaded with plenty of sauce and cheese. She also shared a video from what appeared to be the restaurant she visited, where a chef could be seen professionally spreading sauce over a pizza base. Bhumi then shared another quick glimpse of the pizza slices she had devoured. In between all the cheesy goodness, she was also seen sipping on a delicious brew.





For the caption, she wrote, “Eat, sleep, pizza, repeat. I Love NY”





Take a look:

We told you Bhumi Pednekar is a self-confessed foodie! Earlier, last month, she appeared in an episode of her series, Bhooki Bhumi, where she explored some of Bengaluru's popular food spots, starting with the much-talked-about Rameshwaram Café.





She started with the ghee podi idli and couldn't hide her excitement after the first bite, describing it as “oozing with ghee”. She then tried the cafe's popular benne dosa, served with coconut chutney, sambar and aloo masala, along with a cup of filter coffee.

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In the caption, she wrote, “I had to make my first trip to Rameshwaram Cafe. I have heard so much about it and I finally get the hype. That benne... was benne-ing.”





Bhumi also stopped by Nagarjuna, which she called her “favourite place to eat in Bengaluru”. She enjoyed an Andhra-style meal served on a banana leaf, featuring paneer sholay, avial, pachadi, dal pappu, rasam, sambar, payasam and appalam, along with rice topped generously with ghee.

Is Bhumi Pednekar's love for food relatable? We certainly think so.