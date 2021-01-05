SEARCH
Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Covid-Friendly Food Tent At 'Badhaai Do' Set

'Badhaai Do' has recently begun shooting, and Bhumi Pednekar shared a snap of how the crew's food tent looks in the post-Covid era.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 05, 2021 11:51 IST

Bhumi Pednekar has begun shooting for 'Badhaai Do'.

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we go about our normal lives. Wearing masks and maintaining proper hand hygiene is the need of the hour. Films too have resumed shooting with limited crew and social distancing measures in place. One among the many films to have recently gone on floors is 'Badhaai Do', the sequel to the 2018 family entertainer 'Badhaai Ho'. While the original film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the lead cast now includes Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The latter recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how different the food tent looks in the post-Covid era. Take a look:

The shoot for 'Badhaai Do' has begun. 

They have maintained proper hygiene on set.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a short video of the food tent at the set of 'Badhaai Do'. "Shoot/food tent in the times of Covid," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram story. In the video, we could see a tent with neatly arranged chairs and tables. The servers were wearing masks and gloves. The tables had seats separated by a plastic screen in the middle, which was divided into four compartments to maintain social distancing between the crew. There were disposable plates on either side of the table, as well as a hand sanitiser placed by the side.

It is interesting to witness the change in how the film crew eats together in the pandemic era. Maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene is of the utmost importance in these testing times.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in 'Durgamati: The Myth' which released on Amazon Prime in December 2020. Her film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' also saw a Netflix release in the month of September last year.

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

