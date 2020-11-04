Bhumi Pednekar Adds A Special Ingredient To Her Coffee. Can You Guess What It Is?

Bhumi Pednekar shared a special ingredient she adds to her coffee.

Bhumi Pednekar's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The actor gained a tremendous amount of weight for her very first film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' only to shed it soon after for films such as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. She has maintained a steady fitness regime even in the lockdown period, as we saw from her numerous Instagram posts and stories. She recently took to social media to share a secret ingredient that she puts in her morning cup of coffee, and you will be quite surprised to know what it is. Take a look at the video she shared:





Ghee was the magic ingredient that Bhumi Pednekar added to her morning cup of coffee. In the video, we saw her pouring in a cup, some water, a spoonful of ghee and coffee powder. She whisked the three together to form a nice cup of frothy coffee, which she said she was having after a break of 50 days. Bhumi Pednekar was savouring every sip of the interesting and unique coffee that she made. "You're the coffee that I need in the morning" was the song playing in the background of the video. "Ghee + Coffee = Happy Morning. #GoodMorning," wrote Bhumi Pednekar in the caption of the post.





Ghee coffee is the high-fat beverage that Bhumi Pednekar was consuming. According to experts, the addition of ghee to the drink makes it speed up weight loss and also provide the body with energy. This is the principle behind the ketogenic diet, which is widely popular these days among fitness enthusiasts, and others who are generally trying to lose weight while at home.





Speaking of diets, Bhumi Pednekar had converted to the vegetarian diet while in lockdown. The actor took to Instagram to share how her journey as a climate warrior helped her make the switch. Take a look at her post:





We hope to see more such snippets of Bhumi Pednekar's fitness tips and tricks that we could take note from!







