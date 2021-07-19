Actress Bhumi Pednekar rang in her 32ndbirthday on 19th July, 2021. She celebrated the day with sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends in a bash which lasted the whole weekend. The actress took to Instagram to share some snippets of her celebrations as well as wishes from loved ones. Apart from all the stunning decorations and pictures with friends, we also saw Bhumi Pednekar cut three yummy and unique cakes on her birthday. Take a look at the Instagram post and stories that she shared:

(Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Turns Vegetarian, Anushka Sharma Welcomes Her To The Club)





"The official birthday photo dump 2021," wrote the actress in the caption of the post. There were several clicks from the birthday celebrations, but the cakes were what caught our attention. Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash featured not one, not two, but three wholesome and unique cakes. The party started with a lavish and decadent chocolate truffle, followed by what seemed to be a vanilla fruit cake. The vanilla cake was decorated with plenty of whipped cream and fruits such as strawberries and blueberries. Mint leaves also lent an earthy element to the cake.





Bhumi Pednekar is quite the fitness enthusiast and so her third cake was too a fruity delight. This too was a yummy vanilla fruit cake which had strawberries and grapes piled on top.





What a great way to celebrate her birthday! We hope to see many more snippets from Bhumi Pednekar's foodie diaries soon. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror flick 'Bhoot' alongside Vicky Kaushal. She is currently preparing for the multi-starrer period drama 'Takht' which is a Karan Johar directorial.