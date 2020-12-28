Birthday Twins Salman Khan And Niece Ayat Sharma Celebrate With This Magnificent 6-Layer Cake

SEARCH
Alongside Salman Khan, it was also his niece Ayat Sharmas first birthday; hence the celebrations also had to be a tad special.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 28, 2020 10:56 IST

Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 55th Birthday on Sunday. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster ‘Bharat' and is currently the host of a popular reality show, had a private celebration with family and a few friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor's team had also left a message outside his Mumbai residence requesting the fans to not crowd outside and put themselves at heightened risk of infection. Alongside Salman Khan, it was also his niece Ayat Sharma's first birthday; hence the celebrations also had to be a tad special. While the guest count was limited, the extraordinary cake sure made up for all the glitz and glam missing.

The six-layered cake was designed by the tiernom patisserie. The tall cake was studded with decorative motifs of unicorns, angels, flowers and hearts. Decked up in pretty pastel hues with hints of gold and white, the cake looked too stunning to look away.

Photo Credit: Instagram story by teir.nom patisserie

Birthday twins Salman and Ayat were also captured in this beautiful click that was shared by politician @rahulnarainkanal.

Salman also addressed the media briefly and cut a deliciously creamy chocolate cake in front of the cameras, a few snippets of which were shared by @viralbhayani on Instagram.



On work front, actor Salman Khan would be seen in ‘Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Disha Patani. He has also produced ‘Kaagaz' that stars Pankaj Tripathi in lead role. The film is directed by Satish Kaushik and would release on a popular OTT platform soon.

