Disha Patani's 'Cheat Meal' May Trigger Intense Sugar Cravings

The 'Malang' actor does give in to her cravings every once in a while and reserves the weekends for some delicious cheat meals,

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 07, 2020 12:53 IST

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood

  • Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang'
  • Disha would be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in her next
  • Disha Patani made her debut with MS Dhoni

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' with Aditya Roy Kapoor, has her kitty full with a slew of interesting projects like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring megastar Salman Khan, Ek Villain 2, the sequel of Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Ek Villain that released in the year 2014. Disha is also one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, and while you may like to believe that she thrives on salads and smoothies all day, that is definitely not the case. The actor does give in to her cravings every once in a while and reserves the weekends for some delicious cheat meals, it seems. In one of her latest Instagram stories that she posted on Sunday, we got a glimpse of her cheat meal. She posted a picture of what looked like a half-eaten Tiramisu with a dash of coffee powder on top. In her caption she wrote 'Cheat Begins'.

Tiramisu is an Italian dessert that is made with mascarpone cheese, cookies dipped in coffee and some coffee powder. In the picture, we also happened to find traces of chocolate. No matter what you make of the dessert, it is very clear that Disha knows how to balance her strict dietary requirements with occasional binges.

Do you keep special days for cheat meals as well? What do you like to eat after a strict week of workouts and dieting? Do let us know in the comments below.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

