Waking up late at night for work or studies, and hunger strikes in? Or suddenly feeling hungry in the middle of the day? When situations like these arise, Maggi is our ultimate saviour! It's simple to make and is ready in no time. Plus, that lip-smacking masala flavour smeared in soft noodles is irresistible for our taste buds. Over the years, as we have experimented with this one basic flavour, we now even have numerous fusion Maggi recipes that soothe our souls. However, when it comes to experimenting, many people might have taken our basic Maggi recipe a little too far and created combinations that we have never heard of. One such combination is that of Roohafza Maggi. Yes, you read that right!





As shocking as Roohafza Maggi sounds, it has left many people in splits. In a recent video uploaded by @oye.foodie, he showed his viewers a short reel of a street vendor making this new combination. The video begins with the street vendor mixing a bottle of roohafza. Then in a pan, he prepares Maggi and adds the Roohafza, mixes it and serves! As for the taste, when @oye.foodie takes a bite into it, his expression says it all! Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 4 million views, 117k likes and several comments that have left many unhappy. One user commented, "Please leave the Maggi alone, what is wrong with people?" Another user said, "I thought chocolate Maggi was the worst we can go. Why can't this year at least end in peace."





Many people have also called this bizarre combination "disgusting" and questioned why street vendors do such experiments with food.





What do you think about this Roohafza Maggi? Would you give it a try? Let us know in the comments below!