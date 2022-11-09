Bizarre food combinations are found by the dozens these days. There are so many intriguing food pairings that leave us stunned every day. Be it pizza pani puri or dark chocolate maggi, there are all sorts of bizarre foods invented by street food vendors. And now, another such bizarre dish has created a stir on Twitter. Believe it or not, someone gave a cheesy twist even to the classic and much-loved drink - chai. Twitter user @MFuturewala took to the micro-blogging platform to share a video of 'cheese chai'. The interesting concoction has left internet users divided. Take a look:

The video of the bizarre 'cheese chai' has already got over 70k views and hundreds of likes and comments. "Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai. Okay, Happy Sunday," wrote the user in his tweet.





Indians indeed love their favourite cup of tea and we have seen proof of this several times. The idea of drizzling cheese over all kinds of street food has also been picking up in the recent past. However, the imagination of combining both left Twitter users aghast. "I've vomited thrice after watching this," wrote a user in the comments while another said, "Time to leave this planet!" A few others also pointed out that this wasn't cheese chai, but in fact, cheese onion soup that is French in origin.





Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only dish featuring cheese that has gone viral. Recently, a heavy dosa with lots of butter and cheese had divided the internet. The strange twist to the classic South Indian dish did not go down well with foodies.