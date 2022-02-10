Whether it is pasta, pizza, or even a simple sandwich, just drizzle some cheese on it and you have yourself an instant upgrade. Cheese makes everything better and there is no doubt about that. The luscious texture and delicious taste of cheese has us hooked to a point of no return! Most cheese lovers don't mind eating cheese in any form and at any given time. They will happily chomp off layers of store-bought cheese in minutes. However, the cheese that we get in the market comes with preservatives that may do harm to your health in the long run. Hence, to steer clear of all those artificial preservatives, you can make an equally gooey and delicious block of cheese at home.





Don't believe us? Well, Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a fool-proof way of making homemade cheese that is as stretchy and oozy as the ones we get from the market. That's not it; the recipe is one of the easiest and is made with basic ingredients that are usually found in our pantries. Interested to enjoy the goodness of homemade cheese? Here is the recipe you can follow:

How To Make Homemade Cheese l Homemade Cheese Recipe:

The process of making stretchy and melty cheese at home starts with boiling milk and curdling it. Similar to the process of making paneer, we need to let the water drain out. Next, emulsify the cheese by blending it in the blender for a stretchy and soft texture. Add butter, milk, and a mixture of water, baking soda, and citric acid (citric acid can easily be found in most grocery stores). Once the emulsification is done, cook it with a double broiler method and you will see how the cheese slowly starts shaping into a melty and stretchy mass. Once done, store in an air-tight container and freeze. Use this homemade cheese in salads, sandwiches, and other recipes of your choice. See the other details of making homemade cheese here:

There you have it, that's how you can prepare 100% homemade and vegetarian oozing cheese right in the comfort of your kitchen. Will you be giving it a try? Let us know in the comments below.