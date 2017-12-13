What is Feta Cheese?
1. Easier to digest: Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta says that Feta is much easier to digest and is much less allergenic and anti-inflammatory, hence good for people who are slightly allergic to dairy.
2. Lower fat content: Swap your cheddars and Parmesan with Feta cheese. Feta cheese is lower in fat and calories as compared to many other types of cheese. Feta cheese has 21 grams of fat (per 100 grams) as per USDA. Cheddar on the other hand has 33 grams, while Parmesan has 29 grams of total fats, most of them saturated.
3. Good source of Protein: In addition to good fats and calcium, Feta can also prove to be a good source of protein. Dr. Rupali says, "Feta is a good source of protein Histadine which is immensely beneficial for muscles."
4. Good source of Vitamins: Feta could also be a valuable addition to your diet if you are looking to load up on vitamins from other sources than fruits. Dr. Rupali says, " Feta is rich in Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, and Phosphorous."
5. Excellent Probiotic: Feta could do wonders for your gut health. Feta contains numerous probiotics such as Lactobacillus casei, L. paracasei, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, L. coryneformis, Lactobacillus curvatus, L. brevis, and the likes which are good for overall health too.
6. Good for bone health: Made of goat milk, feta is one of the most healthy sources of calcium, calcium and potassium, Feta like every dairy product can improve the bone health significantly, says Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora.
While the grainy, salty cheese can be enjoyed as part of salads, sandwiches or whole wheat parathas, says Shilpa, it can also be eaten alone with some olive oil or olives and sprinkled with aromatic herbs such as oregano. But make sure you don't go overboard with your Feta intake. Excess of anything is bad. The sodium content in Feta may trigger your blood cholesterol levels, when taken in excess.
