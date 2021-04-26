The second wave of Covid 19 has hit India by a storm. The rate of infection has increased considerably from last year, same is the case with daily mortality rate. Both government and non-government authorities are trying their best to consolidate resources and mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. Many unverified links containing information pertaining to 'cures' and 'remedies' of Coronavirus are also doing the rounds which could prove very harmful in the long run. One such news piece claiming black pepper, honey and ginger could be helpful in curing Covid, has been identified as false and baseless by the PIB Fact check Twitter handle. The article claimed that an Indian student from Pondicherry has found a perfect home remedy for Covid, and that WHO has also approved of the same. They tweeted a screenshot of the article and urged people to not forward such misleading information in times of crises and trust only official sources for correct information.

So far, no official body has talked about any healing herb or spice that could cure covid. You can, however, take these spices and herbs in moderation, to give your immunity a natural boost. Kadhas and herbal tea have come back in vogue for its potent health benefits, but in no way, are they a substitute to prescribed medicines and expert advice. Moreover, it is also recommended that you engage in light physical activity, practice meditation and yoga for strengthening your lungs. If you feel any symptom, it is advised that you go get checked immediately and start the treatment.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)