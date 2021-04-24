The internet has its own share of bizarre foods. We often see a number of eccentric creations go viral on social media. Whether it's Maggi Laddoo or Croissant Vada Pav, netizens can't get enough of these absurd bursts of creativity by food bloggers and creators. Twitter users have a hard time digesting these unique fusion foods. The latest food trend on the block is pickled garlic, and netizens' curiosity has been piqued by this strange and unique food. Are you wondering what pickled garlic is all about? Here's a lowdown:
The easy recipe for pickled garlic has been taking the internet by storm. This recipe is a class apart from your usual pickle, as the resulting garlic is more of a snackable treat. The strong pungent flavour is also reduced, making it a delicious and revamped in an all-new avatar. Pickled garlic requires a simple process of preserving the garlic in a mix of vinegar and assorted spices and herbs. Once the garlic is fermented and ready-to-eat, it can be had raw or combined with other snacks.
The interesting food trend of spicy pickled garlic made Twitter users curious about trying it. Several expressed their interest about this food trend, while others couldn't understand what the hype was all about.
Take a look at what Twitter users thought:
i wanna try the pickled garlic snack ????✊????— give me alone (@maybesophiaa) April 23, 2021
For the sake of my breath, I should not feast on pickled garlic.
But it's so ✨TASTY✨— Kousen (@KousenZephyr) April 20, 2021
now im super curious how pickled garlic tastes like— Abby (@alliyyuhh) April 23, 2021
food //
I TRIED THAT PICKLED GARLIC TREND THING FROM TIKTOK AND ITS SO GOOD???— juno ???? (@wandaxmaximoffs) April 24, 2021
what does pickled garlic taste like— Sam is CRAFTING ALL THE THINGS (@omgreylo) April 22, 2021
Let's see how the pickled garlic food trend shapes out in the coming future. Do you think it will become a rage or will the fad die down? Tell us in the comments below.
