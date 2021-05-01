The surge in Covid cases has alarmed us all. India has again gone on a standstill with the increasing caseloads. We all are trying every possible way to help each other out of this adverse situation. Kitchenware brand Borosil recently came forward to help the families of the employees who succumbed to Covid. In a recent post on LinekdIn, company's managing director Shreevar Kheruka announced that "in the event of an unfortunate demise" of any employee owing to Covid, his/her family will be given 2 years of salary. He further mentioned that the company will also take care of the education of the children of those employees until graduation.





This initiative was taken after four of Borosil's employees lost their lives due to Covid. Mr. Kheruka expressed his grief in the post while mentioning their names, "We have lost 4 employees to this dreadful pandemic. Their names are Santosh Chalke, Vijay Shirsath, Tushar Panchal and Shiv Shankar Bisht. The sadness of these losses is indescribable." Take a look at the complete post:











The post in no time went viral on the Internet with people praising Shreevar Kheruka for the initiative. The post garnered almost 10k likes on Twitter and thousands of reactions across the social media platforms. "Great initiative," wrote one. While another person commented, "Great thinking. This will keep the moral high of the Borosil families."

Actor Gajraj Rao commented on the post saying, "I would like to sincerely thank you and your team for choosing to do the right thing, and for setting an example in the time where chasing targets shouldn't value more than a human life. It would be great if other organizations do take note of this and prioritize being humane over everything else."









