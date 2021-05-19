As India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic, many people have stepped up to help those in need. Amid the grim news of daily deaths, the surge in cases, shortage of supplies - the heartwarming tales of these volunteers have kept hope afloat. Many states have enforced curfews and lockdowns to contain the spread of infection; making it even tougher for these individuals and organisations to operate, but they are resolved to do their bit against all odds. Take, for instance, this family that is supplying homemade meals to Covid patients with a special message. The internet was in awe of the viral picture of a child scribbling something on the packets that were ready to be sent out.





In the photograph, the boy, clad in a green t-shirt, can be seen writing 'Khush Rahiye' or 'Be Happy' on the cardboard lids of boxes that were lying in front of him. The social media users cannot stop gushing about his thoughtful gesture.





The photo has been shared multiple times over across social media sites like Reddit, Twitter and Facebook.





"This boy's mother cooks for Covid patients and this sweet boy writes 'Be happy' on each box for them," wrote Twitter user '@manishsarangal1' while sharing the pic.





Here's how the micro-blogging site is reacting to the picture:

Meanwhile, the active cases in India have taken a dip. As of Monday, the daily cases dropped below 3 Lakhs for the first time since April 2021.