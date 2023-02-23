The food of Bengaluru is famous for its diversity, richness, and unique blend of flavours. The metropolis is famous for its authentic South Indian foods like idlis, dosas and vadas. And not to forget the delicious chutneys and sambar served along with them. Recently, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, too was seen enjoying a plate of dosa with sambar and chutney. If you follow him on social media, then you would know that he is a passionate foodie and often shares posts about enjoying local Indian dishes.





Also read: British High Commissioner To India Enjoyed Onam Sadhya In Delhi; Shared Video





Mr. Ellis took to Twitter to share a picture of his delicious meal. In the photo, we can see a crispy dosa with a bowl of sambar and coconut chutney. "Back in Bengaluru #Dosa," he captioned the post. He also added a thumbs up and fork and knife emoji along with it. Take a look at his tweet here:

The delightful Twitter post has got more than 29.3K views and 773 likes so far. Internet users welcomed him back to the city and loved the fact that Ellis enjoys trying out Indian food so much. One person wrote, "You are challenging well-established norms of western dining etiquette."

Another comment read, "Welcome back to Bengaluru, Mr. High Commissioner."

"Must have had all kinds of varieties? Rava dosa, pesarattu etc.?" enquired another.

A fourth comment read, "I'm sure you're working overtime on India-UK relations to burn all that carb and fat." "No matter what the western etiquette is, let me tell you one thing - you can only experience the real taste of masala if you eat with your hands," added another.







Well, this is not the first time that Ellis has shared a glimpse from his foodie adventures in India. Earlier, in January, he was seen trying Mumbai's famous snacks from a roadside stall. In the photo, we could see him enjoying Mumbai's famous sandwich and chilli ice cream. "Eating like a #Mumbaikar today - trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich," read the caption of the post. Read more about it here.



