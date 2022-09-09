The 10-day festival of Onam, which began on August 30, culminated with grand celebrations all over the country. The harvest festival of Kerala marks the homecoming of mythical king Mahabali. Besides flower decorations, rangolis, boat races and folk dances, Onam Sadhya is the highlight of the festival. A typical Onam Sadhya feast features 24 vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis too participated in Onam celebrations in Kerala House in Delhi, that too, in a traditional way. He even shared a short video on Twitter, giving us a glimpse of his Onam Sadhya spread.





"I had a wonderful Onam Sadhya at the Kerala House. Happy Onam to all those who are celebrating," Alex Ellis wrote in the tweet. He even wished his friends and followers "Onashamsakal" through the post.





Watch the video here:

From folk dance and flower decorations to Onam Sadhya meal on a giant banana leaf, Alex Ellis got an opportunity to experience the Onam festival in its most elemental form. We could see festive-special dishes like pachadi, poori, rice, banana and payasam on the leaf. Following the customs, the British High Commissioner even ate the Onam Sadhya meal with his hands.











The delightful Twitter video has got more than 500 likes so far and various comments wishing him and appreciating the gesture. Take a look at some of the comments below:











