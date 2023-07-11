Food competitions and food challenges are a source of intrigue on the internet. People often want to see how competitive eaters manage to finish huge meals in record time. Recently, a hot dog eating contest was organised on the Fourth of July in the United States as is custom to their Independence Day celebrations. And now, a British restaurant too has launched a new breakfast challenge for its diners. Touted as the Devil's breakfast challenge or the 666 breakfast, it has quite a scrumptious menu in it. Take a look:







The challenge was started by the Copper Kettle located in Ellistown in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. The bumper breakfast meal is priced at GBP 22 or Rs 2,334 approximately. However, if you can finish the breakfast in an hour as part of the food challenge, you will get the meal for free along with a celebratory t-shirt and your picture added to the restaurant's wall of fame.

The number six is significant for this challenge, as there are six portions of every breakfast item possible. As per Leicester Mercury, there are six portions of bacon, six sausages, six eggs, six hash browns, and six pieces of pudding along with double means, double tomatoes and double mushrooms. There is also a choice of bread, butter, toast or fried bread to pair with the meal along with unlimited tea or coffee.

As per the restaurant owners, Tom and Jodie Allured-Rowley, over a hundred people have tried the challenge in the past three years. Only 2 out of those 100 could complete the challenge of finishing off the breakfast in one hour. Competitive eater and YouTuber 'Beard Meets Food' also uploaded a video of himself completing the breakfast challenge in record time. The video received over 3.4 million views. Take a look:







The restaurant has put out an announcement, inviting avid food eaters to participate. Do you think you are up for this breakfast challenge?