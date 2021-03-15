With a slew of successful films under her belt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actors in the South Indian film industry. She is also a strong proponent of eating clean and healthy at all times. Samantha Ruth Prabhu regularly shares snippets from her fitness diaries for her 15.6 million strong Instagram fan following. Recently, she broke the internet with her amazing spin on the 'Don't Rush' challenge which is currently going viral on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unique version of the challenge received over 13.8 million views. The diva recently asked her followers to answer a few questions about herself and how well they know her.

"Do you really know me well? Let's see," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Instagram stories. This was followed by a number of questions with two different options for each. "Favourite breakfast," wrote Samantha asking her followers to guess, with options including 'Idli Sambhar' or 'A Smoothie'. The correct response was idli sambhar! In another poll, Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked what she was missing the most between 'Going to the supermarket' or 'eating in streetside bandis'. The correct response was the latter! Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories had an interesting poll for her followers.

(Also Read: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vegan Or On Plant-Based Diet? What's The Difference?)

It definitely seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true-blue foodie! Idli Sambhar is truly one of the favourite South Indian breakfast meals popular across the country and kudos to the actor for choosing the desi delight over a smoothie. Missing streetside food from local eateries or 'bandis' is also something which most would relate to, given the restrictions due to Covid-19.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'The Family Man Season 2'. Here's hoping to see more of her foodie diaries soon!