Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been making waves on social media with her impeccable style and fitness game. Those who follow her on Instagram know that the diva also has a passion for food and cooking. She often shares her favourite recipes and healthy eating habits with her followers, giving them a glimpse into her wellness journey. In her latest Instagram post, Sara Tendulkar shared her recipe for a pineapple-mango protein smoothie. Her description? "Basically, a pina colada that went to the gym."





Sara began by loading the blender with some frozen mango and pineapple, one teaspoon of ground flax seeds, one teaspoon of shredded dry coconut, and one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds. Then, she added one scoop of vanilla whey protein, half a cup of coconut water, and a dash of coconut milk. The next step was to give the mixture a good blend until it was smooth. Sara Tendulkar poured it into a glass with ice cubes. The result is a sweet treat that is packed with protein, fibre, and electrolytes.

Sara, a nutritionist by profession, often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle on Instagram. Earlier, she gave her fans a sneak peek at her weekend indulgence. Her meal featured South Indian delicacies at a popular chain restaurant. She enjoyed an array of delicious dishes, including masala dosa, ghee podi idli, rasam idli, neer dosa, and three portions of what seemed to be tamarind rice. These delicacies came with vibrant accompaniments, including sambar, different types of chutney, pickle, and more.





Sara raved about the traditional South Indian filter coffee at Rameshwaram Cafe, savouring it the authentic way by pouring it between two brass cups of different sizes. This delightful drink is deeply ingrained in South Indian local culture and hospitality. This distinct brew is made by infusing frothed milk with a strong coffee decoction, often blended with chicory, resulting in a rich, milky, and aromatic cup. Read the full story here.