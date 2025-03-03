In a world where fast food is often the go-to comfort meal, many find themselves regretting their choices. Tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson recently captured this sentiment on social media, using a Bollywood meme to prove a point. Johnson, known for his strict longevity-focused lifestyle, shared a scene from the 2006 Bollywood film Jaan-E-Mann, featuring Salman Khan. The meme he shared was of Salman Khan's character crying in a cab.

The meme, originally captioned “Me after having junk food that didn't even taste good,” resonated with many who experience post-fast-food regret.

Johnson added his comment to the post, stating, “It's never, ever worth it.”

Take a look at the post here:

Johnson's post quickly gained traction, amassing over 631k views and sparking a discussion among social media users.

Many chimed in with their own experiences of disappointment after consuming fast food.

A user described a common experience with fast food — an initial excitement before eating, followed by disappointment once they tasted it.

Another said that they had ordered Domino's but regretted it, since the eatery's food quality has “gone downhill in every aspect.”

A person wrote that quitting fast food led to both mental and physical freedom, comparing its addictive nature to being chained. “People fear it, but getting off chain-food literally frees you from mental and physical chains. There is a reason they are called chain restaurants,” wrote the user.

One user also took this opportunity to poke fun, stating, “Salman Khan doesn't age… sorry, Bryan.”

In December 2024, Bryan Johnson visited India to promote his book. Despite bringing his own meals and avoiding Indian food during his stay, he appeared to appreciate its nutritional value. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson praised Indian cuisine, stating, “Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food.” Read more about it here.

Whether or not people embrace Johnson's disciplined approach to health, his meme-based commentary certainly struck a chord with those who have experienced the all-too-common fast-food regret.



