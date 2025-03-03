Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is an active X (formerly Twitter) user. He often uses this social media platform to announce new features or possible developments on the Zomato app and receive feedback from other X users. In a recent post, Goyal shared a new way of showing restaurant ratings on the app. Instead of the traditional rating 'out of 5', based on data collected from all Zomato ratings, the new style shows a match percentage based on a user's personal taste preferences. The update is an internal experiment and may or may not be rolled out for users.





Explaining the new style of rating a restaurant, Goyal wrote, "We all have different tastes in food - so why rely on the same restaurant ratings? Internally, at Zomato, we have been trying out personalised "match scores" instead of traditional restaurant ratings, and we're loving it."





Explaining how match score works, he wrote, "Match score reduces bias from mass opinions that might not match your taste. As a result, we're discovering more relevant restaurants than ever before."

The picture in the post shows the name of a restaurant displayed in two styles - one with a 4.1-star rating and another with a 95 per cent match with a heart emoticon.





Goyal also asked X users to share their feedback. He wrote, "But we'd love to hear from you! Would you prefer match scores tailored to your preferences or stick with traditional ratings? Let us know in the replies!"







Many users shared their views in the comments section. While some appreciated match scores, others argued to stick to traditional ratings.





One wrote, "That sounds like a brilliant idea, Deepinder! I'm always frustrated when a highly-rated restaurant just doesn't align with my personal tastes."





Another added, "This is a game changer (if it works), taste is very subjective and having profiles to match is the best way to know if you'll like it. I have gone to many highly rated places and wondered- why this place?"





Choosing ratings over match scores, one shared, "What if I want to try something new and unique, which is generally not a great match for me (due to cuisine or other factors) but is an outstanding restaurant? The match factor would be very low but the rating could be 5. I think ratings work very well."





Another wrote, "Netflix tried the match system already and it never worked for me. Unless you can go into user reviews and find out that a particular restaurant serves butter chicken that is not overly sweet (the way I like it) and then recommend it as a match, only then do I see the system working for me."