Burger King fans in Michigan will soon need to find a new spot to satiate their burger cravings as the company is closing 26 restaurants across the state. You read that right! According to a report by Fox Business, EYM King, the Burger King franchisee in Michigan, has made this announcement citing a failure in renewing the deal with the fast-food chain. The Daily Mail further reports that the store closure started on March 17, 2023, and will continue through the next month (April). The franchisee informs that due to some 'unforeseen business circumstance', they are expecting to shut the doors of all 26 locations by April 15, 2023.





The Daily Mail report further reads that EYM King of Michigan wrote a letter to the state Department of Labour and Economic Opportunity, explaining the reason behind such a big step. According to the franchisee, they are ceasing operations "due to the unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation".





Photo Credit: iStock

Now, what can be the probable side effects of the cessation of business? Besides the fact that Michigan will no more be able to enjoy Burger King, more than 400 jobs are currently at risk. According to multiple reports, around 424 Burger King employees will be laid off, including general managers, shift managers, and team members.





The cities where the Burger King joints are closing include Detroit, Highland Park, Royal Oak, Southfield, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Livonia, Royal Oak, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake, reports USA Today.





Reacting to the situation, a spokesperson from Burger King informed Fox News that they are aware of it and denied making any further comment "due to pending litigation".





