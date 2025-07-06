Shilpa Shetty is currently enjoying a family vacation in London, and true to her foodie spirit, she has been giving fans a taste of her culinary adventures. The actress attended a food festival in the city. She was accompanied by her son, Viaan, and the two later made a stop at a popular local food joint.. On Instagram, Shilpa shared a video capturing the highlights of their ‘Son Day Binge', a reel full of mother-son bonding and indulgent bites. From yummy dishes to candid moments, the clip had fans both smiling and drooling.

Shilpa Shetty's video began with her enjoying a wholesome ramen platter known as Giant King Tiger Shrimp Ramen. Several other dishes were also present on the same table, including what appears to be some wontons, an omelette, and an array of seafood. After delighting in the delectable spread of food, she was seen indulging in a Hong Kong-style egg waffle, featuring an incredible bubbly texture. Later, the mother-son duo was found wandering around the street, decorated with red lanterns. The next spot on their Sunday binge session was at Little Korea, an iconic restaurant located in London that serves delightful Korean cuisine.





Viaan was seen posing with the KAWS Companion character while being captured in an indoor setting, reportedly as part of the establishment. The video even captivated viewers with glimpses of the now-trending Labubu dolls and other Chinese delights found in that place. Not only this, we also spotted Taiyaki, a popular Japanese fish-shaped cake. Cooked in a fish-shaped mould and filled with the traditional sweetened red bean paste (anko) or the modern variations like custard, chocolate, cheese, or sweet potato, it is considered extremely lucky in Japan.

The video then gave a virtual tour inside a bakery, filled with scrumptious delights that left Shilpa completely stunned. The glass counters of the eatery featured Honey Cheese Mochi Pancakes, soft pastries, and a range of cakes like strawberry, chocolate and more. Well, we must say, Shilpa and Viaan's Sunday binge session seemed truly delightful.

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty has treated her fanbase with glimpses from her food diaries in London. A couple of days back, she was caught indulging in eclairs delights in the parking lot of a supermarket area. She captioned it by writing, "When you can't binge in peace... caught in an eclair moment.” Click here to read more.





Shilpa Shetty's culinary experiences are worth drooling over, aren't they?