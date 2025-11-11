Some cafes are simply hangout spots where people gather to chill and relax. Others leave a lasting impression on you from the moment you walk through the door. Besides the lure of the vibrant menu, it is the ambience and vibe that you just can not stop gushing over. Cafe Mommyjoon, in Bandra, Mumbai, is one such place that transports you to the world of old Bollywood.





Co-owned by chef Seema Sadequian and Priya Dutt, the daughter of legendary cinema icons Nargis and Sunil Dutt, the cafe specialises in “homestyle, authentic Persian” delicacies. The term Mommyjoon in Persian means a mother's love, and upon entering the cafe, you instantly feel that same warmth and comfort, reminiscent of a mother's affection.





One of the key attractions of Cafe Mommyjoon is a corner dedicated to a collection of books that once graced Nargis and Sunil Dutt's personal library. According to Priya, some of them date back 80 years, and a few have even gone out of print. Despite that, these books have stood the test of time, carrying an unforgettable legacy.

True to its theme, Cafe Mommyjoon upholds the magic of the Iranian era, featuring rustic racks, Persian ceramics, turquoise blue tabletops, vintage wall hangings, ancient souvenirs and a large samovar at the tea bar. Patrons are free to browse through the curated library, immersing themselves in the joy of reading while sipping on a cup of steaming tea.

As per Cafe Mommyjoon's official website, the restaurant celebrates ancient Persian recipes that have been passed down in the community for ages. “They are not only delicious but also very healthy – made in olive oil, yoghurt and topped with many dry fruits.”





Some of the lip-smacking and must-try items on the curated menu include smoked aubergine, hummus, saffron rice, Baghali Polo, Broad Bean Dill Rice, Lamb Koobideh, delectable mezze platters, barbecued lamb tenderloin, Chenjeh and Zereshk Polow, to name a few. In the dessert section, sweet tooths can indulge in crunchy baklavas, Rose Water Ice Cream, Akbar Mashti Saffron, Bastani Anjeer and cheesecakes, among others.