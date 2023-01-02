Cardiovascular issues are a major cause of concern today. The number of deaths due to heart issues is rising at an alarming rate. While many factors play a role in improving heart health, changing one's diet to a healthier one may be one of the best solutions. A study published in the journal 'European Society of Cardiology' and 'European Heart Journal' - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes (ESC)' claims that more than two-thirds of heart-related fatalities may be avoided globally with the help of a healthier diet. The findings of the study were shared by ANI.





Study author Dr Xinyao Liu of Central South University, Changsha, China, said, "Our analysis shows that unhealthy diets, high blood pressure, and high serum cholesterol are the top three contributors to deaths from heart attacks and angina - collectively called ischaemic heart disease. This is consistent in both developed and developing countries."





The research looked at data provided by the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, which was conducted in 195 countries between the years 1990 and 2017. In 2017, there were 126.5 million individuals living with ischaemic heart disease, which cause caused 8.9 million deaths in the year. Dr. Liu said: "While progress has been made in preventing heart disease and improving survival, particularly in developed countries, the numbers of people affected continues to rise because of population growth and ageing."





The investigators realized and revealed that 69.2% of ischaemic heart disease deaths worldwide could be prevented if healthier diets were adopted, assuming all other risk factors remained unchanged. The authors further offered dietary suggestions to prevent fatal heart diseases.

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is a good habit to maintain a healthy heart.





Expert Diet Tips To Prevent Heart Diseases:

1. Reduce Consumption Of Processed Foods

Reducing the intake of processed foods can help in maintaining a healthy heart. Processed foods have added salt and sugars, along with preservatives, all of which are bad for the heart and overall health. The same goes for sugary beverages.

2. Avoid Tran And Saturated Fats

Trans and saturated fats are unhealthy fats that give rise to bad cholesterol. Fried foods, sugary desserts, processed cheese and butter contain these fats, which should be avoided. Unsaturated fats, on the other hand, provide healthy fats that are actually good for the heart. Here are some foods with healthy fats that you can have.

3. Eat Fresh Fruits And Vegetables

Ditch dried fruits and canned vegetables for fresh foods. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are the best to eat, with their high nutritional value. You should aim for 200 to 300 grams of fruit and 290 to 430 grams of vegetables every day.

4. Include Omega 3 Fatty Acids In Your Diet

Omega 3 are good fats that should be a part of your daily diet. The heart-friendly fat is found in good amounts in fish, nuts and seeds. Just remember to consume these foods in moderation. You can have 16 to 25 grams of nuts in a day. Here are other foods with high Omega 3 content you should know about.

5. Make Your Diet Whole With Whole Grains

Whole grains offer fibre, healthy carbs and other nutrients that are required for healthy functioning of the body and heart. Choose healthy and unprocessed grains like whole wheat and aim to have 100 to 150 grams of whole grains each day.





A healthy diet is a key to healthy living. Take note of these diet suggestions but always consult your doctor before making any major changes in your diet.











