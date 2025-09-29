Chhota Bheem, the popular animated hero created by Hyderabad-based Green Gold Animation, will move off screens and into themed cafes, with the first outlets scheduled to open in Hyderabad this December. The studios behind the franchise have partnered with EBG Group to launch India's first Chhota Bheem cafes, with plans to scale to 300 locations nationwide. Hyderabad, which houses Green Gold Animation's headquarters, will host the initial two outlets in Hitech City by December 2025. The city was chosen for its proximity to the studio and its urban catchment, the companies said.

What Families Will Find Inside The Cafes

The cafes are designed as child-friendly family destinations, combining storytelling zones and interactive play areas with dining and retail. The concept will feature characters such as Chhota Bheem, Chutki, and Mighty Raju, as well as licensed merchandise, storytelling corners, and activities aimed at younger children. Menus will also include healthier options for families.

Expansion Plans Backed By Big Investments

The business will operate in two formats: an express model (about 25 ft x 40 ft) for quick-service sites, and a full-scale model (about 50 ft x 40 ft) for a complete themed experience. The initial rollout will follow a Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) approach, with franchise partners investing at later stages while EBG Group manages branding, operations and training. The partners say the project could create more than 250 direct and indirect jobs. The first wave of expansion aims for 50 outlets in 2026, with a longer-term plan of 300 cafes across India.

Media Infoline

Green Gold brings IP and character expertise, while EBG Group offers experience in food, beverage and retail operations. EBG is positioning the venture as part of a broader push into experiential and family consumer destinations.





Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, said, "Over the last 17 years, Chhota Bheem has grown beyond being just an animated character to becoming a cultural phenomenon loved by millions of children and families across India and beyond. Partnering with EBG Group allows us to extend this universe into a unique, real-world experience where families can bond, play, and create lasting memories together."

Dr Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of EBG Group, added, "We focus on creating experiences that connect with consumers in meaningful ways. By partnering with Green Gold Animation, who share our deep care for our children and their growth, we are bringing together the power of a beloved IP and our expertise in experiential spaces to develop a one-of-a-kind cafe model. This is not just about food, but about creating joyful experiences that families will cherish."