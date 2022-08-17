We love chocolates, right? Be it in form of a pastry or a simple bar, chocolates uplift our mood in just no time. But have you wondered what happens when someone goes over the top with their love for chocolates? No points for guessing, it leads to stealing! Yes, you heard us. In a bizarre incident, chocolate bars worth Rs. 17 lakhs were stolen from a godown in Chinahat area, near Lucknow. According to an ANI report, it was a Cadbury godown and the incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.





"The sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinahat police station," the report reads. The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the theft. In the FIR, Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor, said that he was using a house as the godown for Cadbury to store the chocolates. On Tuesday, he got a call from the neighbours, who informed him that "the house was broken".





Sidhu further stated that the thieves not only emptied the godown, but also took away the digital video recorders and other elements of the security cameras.





The report further states that the police have already begun their investigation. They are also scanning the footages from other CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas. Meanwhile, Rajendra Singh Sidhu urged, "If anyone has any input, please come forward".





What are your thoughts on this bizarre theft? Do let us know in the comments section below.