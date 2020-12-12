Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 Years In Bollywood With A <i>Filmy</i> Chocolate Cake!

Ranveer Singh has completed ten years in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh has completed a decade of being a part of the film industry. His debut film Band Baaja Baaraat alongside actor Anushka Sharma released on December 10, 2010. With a diverse set of roles, award-winning blockbusters, and an eclectic fashion sense - the actor is raring to go forward with so much more entertainment up his sleeve. Ranveer Singh celebrated the milestone by paying a visit to the cinema hall, calling it the 'Chamber of Dreams'. "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams," he wrote in a post on Instagram. Among wishes from fans and admirers, he also shared pictures of a drool worthy cake that he cut to mark the special day. Take a look:





Ranveer Singh celebrated 10 years in Bollywood with a chocolate cake.





"Cake toh banta hai," wrote Ranveer Singh in his Instagram story. The delicious chocolate cake was made with the popular chocolate hazelnut spread 'Nutella'. The actor could be seen cutting the cake with a smile on his face. Interestingly, the decadent chocolate cake had a connection to Ranveer Singh's films too. Some of the actor's most popular films were featured on the cake, with tiny posters made of chocolate. "It's a Nutella cake, and the posters are made of chocolate," he wrote explaining in the story.





On the work front, the actor's last film Gully Boy in 2019 was a big success, winning critical acclaim and awards all over the world. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in '83, which is a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev.







