Hina Khan's social media updates often resonate with many, especially when it comes to food. Her posts range from enjoying gourmet meals to relishing comfort food, and they never fail to capture the essence of a food lover's cravings. Today, however, her Instagram stories gave us a glimpse into her evening snack. The actress, who has been battling stage-3 breast cancer, was seen enjoying her coffee with a sesame seed bagel. The text on the image read, "Back to my tchworu."

In a follow-up post, Hina shared a picture of red round radish, which she grew at home. In the caption, she wrote, "Red round radish. Kashmir ki popular lal mooli. My fav..home grown.."

In her previous Instagram post, Hina Khan dived into a sweet indulgence. The actress dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories where she was seen holding a jar of laddoos. The best part? They were homemade! Hina's caption read, "Homemade laddoos made with vibhinn prakaar ke (various types of) seeds." Read the full story here.

Before that, Hina Khan offered her Insta-fam a peek into her foodilicious Ramadan celebrations at home. The actress shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her Sehri meal. The food spread featured an assortment of snacks and beverages. The first couple of snaps showcased beautifully arranged dates on a plate. Another picture featured a well-decorated table, lit up with lamps and candles. We could spot platters of freshly sliced fruits and watermelon wedges in the frame. Crispy pakodas were also part of the feast, alongside two glasses of refreshing chia seeds-infused rose milk and orange juice. Take a look:

We are obsessed with Hina Khan's food trails.

