Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is set to begin on August 27. Many people are eagerly looking forward to this festival, and preparations are in full swing. Foodies are anticipating the chance to enjoy a range of festive delicacies - especially sweet ones like the famous modak. But if you're someone who prefers savoury treats, we have got you covered. Ganesh Chaturthi is a great time to indulge in delicious Maharashtrian snacks. These traditional delights are full of flavour. To get you started, we have listed some popular ones below:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Add These 8 Maharashtrian Snacks To Your Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

1. Batata Vada

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Batata vada is used for vada pav. Photo Credit: iStock

This iconic Maharashtrian snack is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This ball-shaped vada has an aloo (potato) filling and a besan coating. Since this is a deep-fried indulgence, a festive celebration like Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect excuse to enjoy batata vada. You can also serve it in the form of vada pav.

2. Kothimbir Vadi

If you love the flavour of coriander ("kothimbir" in Marathi), you need to try this Maharashtrian snack. Kothimbir Vadi is made by combining these aromatic green leaves with besan and spices. The mixture is first steamed, then cut into pieces and fried until crisp. It has a unique texture that is absolutely irresistible.

3. Alu Vadi

This yummy Maharastrian snack is made using colocasia leaves and besan. Also popular in Gujarat, Alu Vadi is especially savoured in the monsoon season. If you want to give your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration a distinctive traditional touch, add this dish to your menu. If you cannot make it from scratch, order it online.

4. Kanda Bhaji

For many of us, no get-together feels truly complete without pakoras or bhajiyas. In Maharashtra, a particular type of onion fritter known as Kanda Bhaji is quite popular. It is wonderfully crunchy and pairs well with sweet and spicy chutneys. It is also beloved as a rainy day snack.

5. Poha Chivda

Want something relatively light yet satisfying to munch on during your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations? Opt for Maharashtrian-style poha chivda. This home-style snack mix combines roasted poha with peanuts, curry leaves, spices and other tasty elements. You can make/buy it in advance and store it for a long time.

6. Sabudana Vada

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sabudana vada is a classic snack

If you're observing a fast (vrat/upvas) for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, sabudana vada could be added to your diet - depending on the type of fast. But even if you're not restricting yourself, this snack is a delicious way to satisfy your hunger pangs at any time. Don't forget to relish it with curds and green chutney.





7. Thalipeeth

If you're looking for a Maharashtrian snack that doesn't need to be deep-fried, choose thalipeeth. It is a wholesome flatbread-like delicacy made with different grains. Thalipeeth will keep you full for longer and will help you stay energised during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. If you don't have time to cook, order it via a food delivery app.

8. Nivagrya

Wondering what to do with leftover ukad at home? Ukad refers to the rice flour base used for the covering of the famous ukadiche modak during Ganesh Chaturthi. You can use it to make a savoury treat known as Nivagrya. This Maharashtrian recipe uses just a handful of ingredients: rice flour, green chillies, cumin, coriander and salt. Pieces of this mixture are steamed to prepare a unique festive snack.





Try these Maharashtrian snacks soon and let us know your favourite. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

