Food prank videos always find their way online. From smashing an egg on someone's head to making kids try citrus fruits - they never fail to entertain. Now, another prank is going viral. This time, a daughter decided to prank her father by preparing a cake that looked exactly like his phone. The clip starts with the audio, "Today, I'm pranking my dad by turning his iPhone into cake. At first, I thought it would be obvious, and then I thought of a clever plan." She explained that her father usually leaves his phone charging in the kitchen while he takes a shower. Her idea was simple: swap his real phone with the cake phone and cover it with a screen showing that her mother is calling.





To make it, she first poured chocolate syrup into a phone-shaped mould. Then came a piece of cake and cream inside, followed by another layer of chocolate syrup on top. After setting it in the refrigerator, the daughter shaped it to match her father's phone. For the finishing touch, she used edible paper for the screen, showing her mother's call, and added a gelatin sheet to look like the glass guard.





Once done, the woman placed it on the kitchen table, plugged in the charger, and even taped her dad's real phone under the table so the ringtone came from the same spot. Her mother hid nearby, and she used her phone to call her father and pretended to be busy cooking.

The father walked in, saw the phone, and tried answering it, but couldn't. He asked, "Marian, my screen is frozen?" That's when he realized it was a prank. He burst into laughter, touched the cake, and even licked his finger to taste it. The caption read, "iPhone cake prank on dad! How did it turn out?!"

Watch the full video below:

The internet flooded the comments section with positive reactions.





A user wrote, "I think this is the first real prank video I've seen - honest reactions, not scripted. I'm all here for it."





Another one added, "I love this. It makes me miss my dad."





"I just love these pranks," read a comment.





A few echoed, "Your dad is so cool, lol."





A person said, "You guys are so wholesome. I love your relationship dynamic with your dad. Too cute!"

What do you think about this clip? Tell us in the comments.