Imagine that you're at home studying or working in peace. Suddenly, a sound comes from the kitchen, sounding as if someone is cooking or eating something. Would curiosity get the best of you and make you go to the kitchen to check out what's happening? Or would you rather ignore the sounds and continue working? If you're a foodie like us, you would definitely go and check out what's cooking in the kitchen. This was exactly the prank that a boy played on a girl who seemed to be a big foodie. In a video that was shared on Reddit, the boy tried various attempts to pique the girl's interest by making sounds in the kitchen. Take a look:











The video was shared on Reddit by user u/icu451 in the sub-Reddit, r/MadeMeSmile. The post received over 13.2k upvotes and hundreds of comments.

In the 55 second clip, the boy could be seen making various sounds related to food. For instance, the clinking of a spoon with a soup bowl, opening the fridge, putting eggs in a plate or simply just filling up some water. All these sounds got the girl to come running to the dining area and ask, "What are you eating?" When she found out that he was having an orange or a boiled egg, she went away disappointed. "Don't play tricks on me!" she exclaimed at one point during the video.





Reddit users could relate to the girl being pranked with the sounds of cooking and opening snacks. Several foodies took to the comments section to express their reactions to the adorable yet hilarious video.





Take a look at the reactions:











This adorable video definitely brought a smile to our faces! What was your reaction to the video? Tell us in the comments below.