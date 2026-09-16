If there's one thing people in the mountains and across the Himalayan regions can collectively love, it's momos. But allow us to introduce you to their much bigger, fluffier version, taipo.





Deeply tied to Tibetan and Nepali cultures, and parts of Northeast India, including Sikkim, Darjeeling and Kalimpong, taipo resembles a massive steamed dumpling with a thick, soft, bread-like wrapper.





Stuffed with meat or vegetables, it is often described as the ‘big brother' of the momo. And honestly, imagining yourself biting into one while surrounded by misty mountains is enough to make your mouth water. But here's the exciting part, you no longer have to travel all the way to Darjeeling to try one. Taipo has now made its way to Kolkata.

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Kolkata-based food blogger Falguni discovered a small food stall serving taipo along with a range of other tempting dishes. Her video begins with her introducing viewers to ‘Sujan bhai', wearing the chef's hat at the stall.





According to Falguni, the place serves Darjeeling-style steamed momos for just Rs 50, with six pieces per plate. After taking a bite, she described them as having a “thin coating” and a chicken filling.

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The best-seller, she said, is its giant taipo. Falguni also tried taipo along with chilli chicken, chicken fried rice and noodles with a chilli chicken combo. “They serve authentic Tibetan-style food. Tastes really good and worth every penny. Even if it is a street style stall, they maintain proper hygiene,” she said.

Excited to try it for themselves, several momo and street food lovers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.





Soft, spongy and generously stuffed, taipo is the kind of food that can put an instant stop to your hunger pangs. Also known as thypo or typo, this giant momo is said to be almost three times the size of your regular momo, so yes, it is every bit as indulgent as it sounds. And what makes it even more exciting is that there's no one way to have it. The steamed treat can come packed with vegetables, meat or even eggs, making it a wholesome, juicy and filling meal. Basically, if you love momos, this bigger, fluffier brother deserves your attention.